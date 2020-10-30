German man cycles across Lithuanian border with a suitcase of heroin

Last week, even the most experienced customs officers at the Lithuanian–Belarusian border were somewhat taken aback. A German citizen entered Lithuania by bike and was dragging behind him a wheeled suitcase with 0.5kg of heroin.

The Customs Criminal Service (MKT) reports that the German man cycled from Belarus to the Medininkai border checkpoint on October 22. He told officers that he was returning from a trip to Belarus, where he had sold his apartment. He was going to the gas station near the border checkpoint in Lithuania to collect his car and continue his journey to Germany.

The customs officers got suspicious of the suitcase that the man was pulling. Behind the lining, they found two bags of yellow powder. An initial drug identification test by the Customs Criminal Service (MKT) confirmed that the substance was most likely heroin.

After the inspection, the German citizen said that the suitcase did not belong to him and that he agreed to transport it across the border when asked by a person he did not know.

Customs officers confiscated the drugs and detained the man. The MKT Vilnius branch launched an investigation into smuggling and illegal possession of large quantities of illegal substance. Vilnius District Court allowed arresting the German citizen for three months.