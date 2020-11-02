News

Lithuania marks All Saints' Day with a public holiday

All Souls' Day in Lithuania
All Souls' Day in Lithuania / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania marks All Sould' Day on November 2, which only recently became a public holiday.

In August 2019, the parliament voted to make All Souls' Day the 16th public holiday in Lithuania.

November 1 had already been a public holiday, but the lawmakers said celebrating Vėlinės – as the All Souls' Day is known in Lithuania – was an old tradition that merited recognition.

Having a second day off work would help avoid traffic congestions, a daily occurancies around the coutnry's cemeteries.

As November 2 falls on a Monday, people in Lithuania have an extra day off.

