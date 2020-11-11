Psychologists step up support for deaf people in Lithuania amid pandemic

As the deaf in Lithuania have been hit with mental health challenges during the pandemic, some psychologists in the country have stepped up support.

Since September, four sign language psychologists from the Lithuanian Society of the Deaf (LKD) have been providing free individual and group consultations both in person and remotely across the country.

According to the psychologists, it was important to assure wider access to mental health services in sign language. Previously, most deaf people had to use translators for psychological consultations.

“Sing language consultation does not require mediators, so it is more acceptable for the deaf, as they can be more open and relaxed [...]. Before, every consultation was with a different translator, which could seem unreliable,” Donata Lukošienė, one of the psychologists at LKD, said.

She added that there were a few other sign language psychologists in Lithuania. Usually, however, they worked in closed institutions, such as schools or rehabilitation centres. LKD aimed to make psychological help accessible to all deaf people.

But despite the progress, there were still areas where sign language psychology lagged behind, specialists said.

“Normally, psychologists specialise in different areas, work with a particular age group or topic. Currently, there are not enough sign language psychologists in Lithuania for us to specialise,” Lukošienė explained.

She added that the country also lacked psychological groups or addiction assistance in sign language.

Coronavirus (associative image) / AP

According to the psychologists, the need for mental assistance among the deaf increased during the pandemic, as many lost specialised help and dealt with loneliness, anxiety, and uncertainty. But even among them, asking for psychological help could be stigmatised.

“The attitudes of the deaf and hearing people to psychological assistance are quite similar. Most clients ask for help only after the intervention of other people or institutions, or when the problem becomes unbearable,” Lukošienė said.

She noted that the deaf also lacked opportunities to acquire knowledge on mental health. To address the problem, she started organising seminars and posting sign language videos talking about various psychological topics on social media.

Nevertheless, the psychologist noted that the life quality of the deaf in Lithuania has been improving in recent years, as more services have been adopted to their needs.

For example, LDK introduced a 24/7 sign language translation service, while 112 emergency app allowed the deaf to call for help more easily.

Lukošienė has been working with the deaf for almost ten years and said that to her, the experience has opened new perspectives.

“Every day, I learn to see the world through a different lens. I try to constantly come up with new and exciting things to offer to the deaf community. It is an ongoing challenge that does not get boring,” she said.



