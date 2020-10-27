Estonian military chief suggests joint Baltic satellite project

Martin Herem, head of the Estonian Defence Forces, said the Baltic states should step up military cooperation and proposed a joint military satellite project.

"We can talk about different aspects here, but when considering the technological situation, then we could potentially start our own satellite programme," said Major General Martin Herem, according to the Estonian public broadcaster ERR News.

He said the capability would give a real-time overview of the situation in the Baltic states and in the neighbouring territories.

According to ERR News, Harem said Estonia's current defense capabilities will focus on coastal defence, including mines and other anti-shipping armaments such as long-range firepower.

Lithuanian Armed Forces / Edvard Blaževič/LRT

In 2019, Lithuania’s former vice minister for defense, Giedrimas Jeglinskas, said that joint miltiary procurement may never be feasible among the three Baltic nations.

“Joint procurement, multinational procurement – I don’t think it exists that much in the world,” he told Defense News in October last year. “Most of the programmes out there are joint development. But when you talk about something like three-country procurement, it has been really hard for us to achieve.”



However, some small-scale joint programmes have taken place in the past, including on the acquisition of gas masks and mines, according to Jeglinskas.