Lithuania reported 413 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning. Five people died of Covid-19 over Monday.

According to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC), 9,390 people were tested for the virus on Monday.

There have been 11,362 confirmed infections in the country so far, 6,844 are currently active cases. Meanwhile, 4,329 people have already recovered.

So far, 141 people have died of the disease.

A total of 27,714 people are currently in isolation.