Coronavirus update: 889 new cases reported over weekend in Lithuania

Lithuania reported 415 new coronavirus infections on Sunday morning, in addition to 474 cases reported on Saturday. Five people died of Covid-19 on Saturday.

In all there have been 9,993 confirmed coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic. At the moment, there are 5,740 active cases, while 4,073 people have recovered.

So far, 134 people have died of the disease.

There are 31,525 people in isolation.

