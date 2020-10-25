Polls close in Lithuania's parliamentary run-offs

Lithuania is holding the second round of its parliamentary election on Sunday in which voters elect 68 MPs. Polls closed at 20:00.

Voter turnout stood at 39.7 percent, Laura Matjošaitytė, chair of the country's Central Electoral Commission, reported after polling stations closed on Sunday.

Results are expected at around midnight.

“We expect to have the results much earlier [than in the first round], possibly at midnight,” Matjošaitytė, had told BNS earlier in the day.

Seventy of 141 members of the Seimas were elected in the nationwide multi-member constituency in the first round on October 11.

Three more candidates secured victories in their single-member constituencies in the first round with over 50 percent of the vote. In the remaining 68 constituencies, the two front-runners are competing for seats in the runoff.

The new parliament usually holds its first sitting in mid-November.

Conservatives in the lead

The vote in the multi-member constituency on October 11 gave 23 seats to the conservative Homeland Union party (TS-LKD), 16 went to the incumbent Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS). The Labour Party got nine seats, the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) and the liberal Freedom Party got eight each. The Liberal Movement was the last party to clear the 5-percent threshold, securing 6 seats in the parliament.

