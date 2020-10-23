Lithuanian universities switching to online teaching

Several universities in Lithuania have announced they are switching to remote-only teaching amid a spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

Vilnius University (VU), Vytautas Magnus University (VDU) in Kaunas and Mykolas Romeris University (MRU) in Vilnius said on Friday they would discontinue in-class teaching as of Monday.

All lectures and seminars are to be conducted online, except when special equipment is needed.

A spokesman for the Kaunas University of Technology, Mantas Lapinskas, said it was already teaching remotely since the beginning of this week, leaving only necessary laboratory workshops on site.

Vilnius Gediminas Technical University (VGTU) said it moved theoretical lectures online back in September, but other classes and workshops would continue as usual for another week.

“The [coronavirus] situation is under control, at least for now. We have no major clusters, only individual cases,” Nora Skaburskienę, director for academic affairs at VGTU, told BNS.

“Next week, we will discuss how to proceed, depending on the situation,” she added.

On Friday, Lithuania reported 442 new coronavirus infections, a new daily record, bringing its total count to 9,104.

The country currently has 4,956 active coronavirus cases and 3,978 recoveries. Nearly 31,000 people are in isolation.