LRT English Newsletter: Yellow, green and red of Covid-19 in Lithuania

LRT English Newsletter – October 23, 2020

With daily coronavirus case counts breaking records almost every day this week – and hitting a whopping 424 on Thursday – Lithuania’s government introduced a traffic light system to highlight the worst-affected areas. Thirteen “red” municipalities will be put under local quarantines, while Vilnius and most other major cities have been labeled “yellow” – meaning the pandemic may tip them into red, too.

Moreover, having previously pledged to stay away from restrictions on businesses, the government eventually decided to impose the midnight closing time on bars and nightclubs throughout the country – with business owners threatening to go to court over what they say are unreasonable measures.

Vilnius bar owners had previously signed up to a voluntary agreement with the city authorities to take better safety measures and register all their clients for the purpose of contact tracing.

Meanwhile the country’s leaders and doctors are urging the nation to take a break from intensive public life to slow down the coronavirus.



MORE RESTRICTIONS AFTER THE ELECTION?



The country’s former president, Dalia Grybauskaitė, has suggested that reluctance to impose stricter restrictions may be down to parliamentary elections – and that measures, “already somewhat delayed”, will come after Sunday’s vote.

Lithuanian voters are hitting the polls to elect remaining 68 MPs in single-member constituencies, after which we will have a better idea of the country’s future government.



ANOTHER ELECTION



Lithuanians are also watching closely the presidential race across the pond. One of the candidates in the US, Joe Biden, has made a case why he’d be better for the Baltic states than Donald Trump. According to a vision document published by Biden’s campaign, he is more serious about NATO – and knows the difference between the Baltics and the Balkans.

The US is also eyeing the Three Seas Initiative which had its summit this week – a forum of 12 eastern EU countries intent on developing better north-south infrastructure. Promising to invest in motorways in Eastern Europe, Washington sees it as an opportunity to ward off China’s advances in the region.



NOT FUNNY



The quick-witted TV host Arūnas Valinskas – who also had a short spell as Lithuania’s parliamentary speaker in 2008–2009 – caused outrage this week with his criticism of MEP Valdemar Tomaševski. While the leader of the Polish minority party, notorious for his ultra-conservative and pro-Russian views, is not popular with Lithuania’s opinion-makers, most agreed that Valinskas crossed the line when he said “people like him should be shot dead”.

The TV host later said he did not mean it seriously, let alone that it should be interpreted as a stab at Lithuania’s Polish-speaking minority.



UNDER CHINESE RADAR



Around 500 Lithuanians appeared in the database compiled by the open-source intelligence company Zhenhua Data Information Technology linked to the Chinese government and armed forces. LRT Investigation Team looked into the list and the possible use of the information on Lithuanian officials and their family members to the Chinese government.



THE KING AND THE COD



A group of anonymous artists expressed their concern about the looming environmental disaster in the Baltic Sea – and the EU’s alleged inaction about it – by putting a giant cod in the lap of Lithuania’s medieval king Mindaugas.

The European Commission – and Lithuania’s own EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius – are doing too little about overfishing in the Baltic Sea, the artists said, and the problem does not get nearly the attention it deserves.



EDITORS’ PICKS



– Lithuania’s Football Federation has banned Belarusian fans from bringing white-red-white flags, associated with the opposition protests in the country, into the stadium. The UEFA rules prohibit political statements during the game, the LFF argued, even though the UEFA itself told a Lithuanian magazine that the Belarusian historical flag was ok.

– Law professor Justinas Žilinskas takes a look at three recent court cases – including a far-right terrorist, a mother who killed her child, and an eccentric activist – that shed some light on the state of justice in Lithuania.

– A landmark of modern Lithuanian literature, White Shroud by Antanas Škėma, now translated into English, is a worthwhile read. Cultural historian Mikko Toivanen explains why.

– This summer, around 5,000 people used an opportunity to travel from Kaunas to Nida on a revived Soviet-built hydrofoil ship Raketa (Rocket). Despite the successful season, the owners said it was unclear if the ship would sail next year.

– Lithuania's three international airports have received nearly 90 million euros in investments over the last five years, with nearly as much more to be spent by 2023. At the same time, the country considers building a brand new airport that would render the existing ones obsolete.

– What will Lithuania’s foreign policy makers focus once the pandemic retreats? Justinas Mickus at the European Council on Foreign Relations takes a look.





Written by Justinas Šuliokas

Edited by Benas Gerdžiūnas