Lithuanian Football Federation bans Belarus protest flag in stadium

During a game against Belarus, Lithuania’s Football Federation (LFF) banned fans from bringing the white-red-white flags associated with the opposition into the stadium.

The move caused outrage among football fans in both Belarus and Lithuania.

During the game in Vilnius on October 11, which ended in a 2:2 draw, several Belarusian fans who carried the historical flag were prohibited from entering the stadium by the security officers.

According to Tribuna.com, a sports blog in Belarus, the fans then chose to display the white-red-white Belarusian flag outside the stadium where they could also be heard chanting “Zhyve Belarus” (Long Live Belarus).

Both the slogan and the flag are closely associated with the Belarusian opposition and protesters, who have continued demonstrating against the rigged August 9 election that saw Alexander Lukashenko declare victory. Following the match, the Belarusian goalkeeper, Alyaksandr Hutar, gifted his shirt to the four fans in a show of support.

The LFF based its decision to ban the historical Belarusian flag on UEFA’s disciplinary regulations that seeks to outlaw political symbols during games, head of LFF Marius Stankevičius told 15min.lt in early October. Breaching the UEFA rules would carry a fine, he added.

However, a Lithuanian football magazine, Sveiks Valio, turned to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) asking to clarify its rules.

The UEFA answered “that it's not forbidden” to bring the historical Belarusian white-red-white flag into the stadium during international games, Sveiks Valio posted on Facebook.

In turn, the LFF sent LRT.lt the UEFA’s disciplinary regulations, identifying that the European football federation bans “provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature”.

According to the LFF, the Belarusian historical flag seen during protests against the Belarusian regime falls into this category.

“As it was said a number of times by the UEFA itself, there’s no place for politics in football, therefore, we try to avoid various political messages in stadiums,” the LFF told LRT.lt in a written statement.

“The UEFA united 55 associations, which are all equal and the most important part is football,” the LFF said.

Several fans did manage to bring in the white-red-white flag into the stadium. So far, the UEFA has not taken any legal action, according to the LFF.