Lithuanian FM compares Belarus crisis to Venezuela: ‘both dictators’ violate democratic principles

On Tuesday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius said the situation in Venezuela “can be compared to the developments in Belarus”.

“Both dictators have violated the principles governing democratic elections,” Linkevičius told Julio Borges, the foreign affairs commissioner of Venezuela’s parliament, the National Assembly.

The National Assembly opposes Nicolás Maduro, who has clinged stayed in power despite the crisis that began in 2013, and backs Jaun Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela.



The leaders of Venezuela and Belarus “go against the views of the people in an attempt to maintain their regimes”, Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry quoted Linkevičius as saying.

“They are not recognised by a democratic international society, but they have the support of the military and representatives of the paramilitary forces, who are using violence against their citizens,” he said.

Lithuania does not recognise Maduro and has expressed support for Juan Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela, according to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.



