Voter turnout doubles on first day of Lithuania's early voting

Some 27,630 people, or 1.20 percent of all registered voters, cast their ballots on Monday, the first day of early voting in Lithuania's parliamentary runoff election.

This is a two-fold increase from 12,980 voters, or 0.54 percent, on October 5, the first day of advance voting in the first round.

Read more: Voting before dawn: Lithuanians queue to cast early ballots in parliamentary runoffs – photos

Early voting in the second round began at 7:00 on Monday and will end at 20:00 on Thursday.

Only three candidates secured outright victories in their single-member constituencies in the first round of voting on October 11. The two front-runners in the remaining 68 constituencies are competing for MP seats in the October 25 runoff.

Seventy of 141 MPs were elected in the multi-member constituency in the first round.

Voters are asked to wear face masks and bring their own pens to polling stations.

In the second round, special drive-in polling sites were set up in Vilnius, Kaunas, Šiauliai and Raseiniai for voters ordered to self-isolate after arriving from abroad or being in contact with a virus-infected person. People diagnosed with COVID-19 can only vote at home.