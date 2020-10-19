Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 205 new cases

Lithuania reported 205 new coronavirus cases on Monday morning, 70 of them in Vilnius County.

Twelve cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the kindergarten Žemyna in Vilnius. Six more cases were linked to three other kindergartens in the city and two schools had one new case each.

Overall, 101 of the newly reported infections were linked to knowns clusters, while three people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after returning from abroad. Two of them visited the UK and one returned from Ukraine.

Public health officials could not trace the sources of 56 infections, according to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

In all, Lithuania has confirmed 7,726 Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. Of them, 4,468 remain active cases, while 3,110 people have recovered.

The country's hospitals are currently treating 229 coronavirus patients, the Health Ministry said on Monday. Twenty of them are in intensive care.

So far, 113 people have died of Covid-19 in the country.

There are currently 32,220 people in isolation in the country.