Lithuania joins EU's 3rd coronavirus vaccine contract

The Lithuanian government has decided to participate in the European Commission's third contract with a pharmaceutical company for the supply of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Commission signed the contract with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, which is part of the Johnson & Johnson Group, last week. If the vaccine developed by the company proves to be safe and effective against Covid-19, the deal will allow EU member states to buy vaccines for 200 million people.

Read more: Lithuania to seek vaccines from all 7 developers

The European Commission Representation in Lithuania told BNS last week that the country had five days to opt out of the binding agreement.

Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga told the Cabinet on Wednesday that under the contract, Lithuania would have to purchase vaccines for 1.24 million people.

The government earlier decided that Lithuania would take part in the EU's joint procurement of coronavirus vaccines from all developers the European Commission is in talks with.

The EU's executive body has already signed contracts with AstraZeneca and Sanofi-GSK, and has concluded exploratory talks with CureVac, BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna.