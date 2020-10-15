NGO suggest class action over Lithuania's quarantined voters

About 150 voters complained that they couldn't vote in the first round of Lithuanian parliamentary elections due to self-isolation.

The Central Electoral Commission has promised to solve the issue for the second round of voting on October 25, considering to install mobile polling stations accessible from cars.

Donata Špokaitė from Vilnius had to spend the election weekend in self-isolation. She followed the Central Electoral Commission's guidelines and signed up for voting from home. However, commission members still didn't show up to collect her ballot.

“I did everything properly and on time, and I kept enquiring whether I'd really be able to vote,” Špokaitė told LRT TV.

In the end, she received a negative Covid-19 test in time and went to the polls herself.

The election monitoring NGO Baltosios Pirštinės (White Gloves) says it has received some 150 complaints from voters in self-isolation who could not vote.

“We consulted with lawyers [and decided that] the most efficient way would be for the voters to file a class action lawsuit [against the Central Electoral Commission] – we would assist and have informed them about the possibility,” Marija Šaraitė, the head of Baltosios Pirštinės, told LRT TV.

Marija Šaraitė / BNS

Laura Matjošaitytė, the chairwoman of the Central Electoral Commission, said after Sunday's vote that the commission was processing people's complaints.

According to her, in some cases voters simply wouldn't open the door to electoral commission members.

During early voting last week, Vilnius authorities dangled the idea of installing drive-in polling stations where quarantined voters could cast their ballots from cars. Back then, however, Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga rejected the proposal, saying it wasn't safe.

This time, he says, the Central Electoral Commission is talking with the Health Ministry about drive-in stations, at least for people who are in self-quarantine due to foreign travel.

“We are looking into the option, probably not just in Vilnius,” he said.

Voters who cannot come to the polls on October 25 have been instructed to register for voting from home by October 20.

The deadline does not apply to people who go into self-isolation after that date. However, Matjošaitytė says, the Central Electoral Commission is still working out what to do with voters who will start their quarantine on the election weekend.

