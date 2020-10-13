Lithuanian reserves 'above billion euros', able to withstand pandemic – minister

Lithuania is financially capable to withstand another coronavirus wave, Finance Minister Vilius Šapoka said on Tuesday, adding that the government is unlikely to reintroduce the stringent quarantine measures that were in place last spring.

"We expect our reserves to remain above a billion euros at the end of the year," Šapoka told LRT RADIO. "I think this is a good result as we have to be ready for other scenarios, because it's unclear how the pandemic might develop."

"If an outbreak of the virus occurred, we would certainly be capable of solving that financially," the minister said.

Šapoka said another nationwide quarantine is unlikely, “because we know more about the virus and the measures to control it”.

In a bid to stem the spread of Covid-19, the government introduced a nationwide lockdown on March 16, closing Lithuania's borders and imposing restrictions on trade and services.

Lithuania started to gradually ease the restriction in mid-April. Meanwhile, a multi-billion financial assistance package was approved by the government to mitigate the effects of the quarantine on businesses and workers.



Read more: Pandemic borrowing pushes Lithuania's deficit to 8–9 percent of GDP – presidential adviser