Lithuania considers shortening coronavirus isolation time

Lithuania's government is considering to reduce the mandatory self-isolation time for people exposed to the coronavirus from 14 to 10 days, Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga says.

The new rules would apply to both people diagnosed with the coronavirus and those who have had contact with infected individuals.

“We have received general conclusions from scientists and they offer optimism that people who were infected but developed mild symptoms become non-infectious fairly quickly. We are talking about ten days,” Vergya told reporters on Monday after a meeting of the government's Covid-19 management committee.

He added that the government would review isolation rules.

According to the minister, a new approach to isolation is yet to be fully developed, but the key criteria will be “the presence or absence of symptoms”.

“The very principle is that it is important to take symptoms into consideration. It’s important to understand that it’s not 37 days but a shorter period during which a person is infectious,” he said.

Epidemiologists will be consulted when writing up new isolation rules, Veryga noted.