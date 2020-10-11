Coronavirus update: Lithuania hits daily record with 205 new coronavirus on Saturday

Lithuania reported a daily increase of 205 coronavirus infections on Saturday, the biggest number so far, the National Public Health Centre (NVSC) said.

In all, Lithuania has reported 5,963 Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

At the moment, 3,087 are active cases, while 2,751 people have recovered.

By now, 103 people have died of the coronavirus in the country.

There are currently 35,719 people in isolation. They include confirmed active cases, their close contacts and travellers subject to self-quarantine requirements.