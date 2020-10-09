Twice more Lithuanians cast ballots in early voting

Around 7.39 of all eligible voters, or 178,145 people, have cast their ballots in Lithuania's general elections during the four days of early voting this week, the Central Electoral Commission has reported.

The figure is double of what was recorded four years ago when 3.49 percent, or 87,059 people, voted before the official election day. Back in 2016, however, early voting lasted two days.

Early voting was extended to four days this year due to coronavirus precautions. Moreover, more sites for early voting were set up and there was no possibility in some municipalities to vote inside municipal premises, as before.

Voting from home – available to people unable to cast their ballots any other way – will take place on Friday and Saturday.

This year, in addition to people with disabilities and those over the age of 70, voting from home has been extended to people who are in self-isolation due to the coronavirus.

A new Lithuanian parliament will be elected on October 11.

