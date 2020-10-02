News

Lithuanian police say they won't go after people smoking in their balconies

Ignas Jačauskas, BNS2020.10.02 09:35
Chasing after people who illegally smoke in their balconies will not be a priority for the police, Commissioner General Renatas Požėla said after the Lithuanian parliament passed new smoking restrictions.

The new rule says, among other things, that smoking is not allowed in balconies of apartment blocks, unless all the neighbours agree to it.

Požėla said the police would not dedicate more resources to monitoring smoking and people should themselves document violations of the rule and submit evidence.

“We will not create special police capacities due to this function, we will respond according to the general procedure. I cannot promise that we will respond to such reports as a matter of priority, but we would also like to appeal to residents who will make phone calls, report and call the police. The legal environment, which is being created, puts an obligation on residents to be active themselves, that is, to record that violation,” Požėla told LRT RADIO on Friday morning.

The amendments to the Law on Control of Tobacco, backed by the Lithuanian parliament on Thursday, still needs to be signed into law by President Gitanas Nausėda.

