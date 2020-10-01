FlixBus to launch Tallinn–Vilnius route

Europe’s largest bus company FlixBus will begin operating a route between Vilnius and Tallinn in April 2021, the Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on Wednesday.

The company is now awaiting the greenlight from the Estonian Economy Ministry.

"We are planning to open new lines in the Baltics in April of next year." Michal Leman, the company’s CEO in Poland, Ukraine and the Baltics, told ERR.

The German-based FlixBus is now the dominant player in Europe, and as of 2018, had a 90 percent market share of bus travel in Germany, according to the Economist.

FlixBus was founded in 2013 and has been active in the international market since 2015.

Read more: FlixBus to begin operating in Baltic states