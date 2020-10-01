Germany issues travel warning for Lithuania's Šiauliai region

Šiauliai County has been included into Germany's list of coronavirus high-risk areas.

Šiauliai County is one of 10 administrative divisions in Lithuania and is currently home to some of the biggest coronavirus hotspots in the country.

The biggest cluster, Radviliškis Hospital, accounts for 139 confirmed cases of Covid-19, while Šiauliai Hospital has been linked to 53 cases.

Of the 91 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, 19 were in Šiauliai County. The region accounts for 9 percent of the country's population. It is home to the Hill of Crosses, one of the most popular tourism and pilgrimage sites in the country.

German travellers have been advised against travelling to Šiauliai County. People from the Lithuanian region, though not from the rest of the country, will be subject to some restrictions in Germany. Depending on the rules of individual German states, travellers need to register with local health authorities and self-quarantine for 14 days or have a coronavirus test.

Germany classifies an area as high-risk and issues a travel warning if the number of new coronavirus infections exceeds the mark of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days.