Travellers transiting Estonia exempted from self-quarantine in Lithuania

While Estonia has been added to Lithuania's blacklist of coronavirus-affected countries, travellers only transiting the Baltic state, but arriving from a safe country, will not need to self-quarantine, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga updated the isolation rules on Monday. It was previously reported that the same rule applies to people travelling through Poland. In both cases, people don’t need to self-isolate in Lithuania, if they come from a non-affected country and as long as they made only essential stops, such as to refuel or go to a bathroom.

People also don’t need to self-isolate after arriving from Poland and Estonia if they travel for work, education, agricultural activity and healthcare-related reasons.

The rules apply to both Lithuanian residents and foreigners.

Latvia is not on Lithuania's list of affected countries, therefore, people arriving from or crossing Latvia do not need to self-isolate.

Countries are considered affected by the coronavirus if they reported more than 25 new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks.

