Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 105 new cases, 22,147 people in isolation

Lithuania confirmed 105 new coronavirus cases, the National Public Health Centre (NVSC) said on Monday morning. One person died of Covid-19 on Sunday.

The person was in their 60s and passed away in Vilnius, Austina Vžesniauskaitė of the NVSC told LRT RADIO.

Most of the new cases, 44, were diagnosed in Kaunas County. The municipality of Raseiniai remains one of the biggest hotspots in the country with 19 new cases.

In all, 43 of the new cases have been linked to known clusters, while the sources of 16 infections have yet to be specified, according to the NVSC.

One person at Vilnius Municipality has also been diagnosed with Covid-19, Vžesniauskaitė confirmed.

In all, Lithuania has confirmed 4,490 infections of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, of which 2,051 are active cases, while 2,327 people have already recovered.

So far, 92 people have died of the disease in the country, including two on Saturday.

Currently, 22,147 people are in isolation. They include active cases, their close contacts and travellers subject to self-quarantine.