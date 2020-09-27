Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 201 new cases over weekend

Ninety new coronavirus cases were reported in Lithuania on Sunday, in addition to 111 infections reported on Saturday. Two people died of Covid-19 on Saturday.

The two cases were reported in Kaunas County, they were people in the risk group due to their age and health conditions, according to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

Raseiniai, a municipality in Kaunas County, remains the biggest hotspot of infections in the country with 53 new cases confirmed over the weekend.

Lithuania's total count of confirmed coronavirus infections stands at 4,385, including 1,948 active cases. So far, 2,327 people have recovered.

Ninety-one people have died of the coronavirus in the country, 19 more had the infection but died of other causes.

At the moment, 21,204 people are in isolation.