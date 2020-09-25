Dutch minister in Vilnius voices support for Tikhanovskaya

On Thursday, Dutch Foreign Minister Stefan Blok met with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaja in Vilnius and voiced his strong support for her aspiration to hold a new presidential election.

"I gave her full support of the Dutch government and the Dutch people in the struggle for the Belarusian people to have free and fair elections," Blok told reporters in Vilnius.

Speaking after his meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius, the Dutch minister underlined that his country's government does not recognise the election results in Belarus and backs sanctions against those responsible for violence and torture.

Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania due to pressure from the Belarusian authorities soon after Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in the August 9 presidential election.

Mass demonstrations in Belarus against Lukashenko have been ongoing for the past six weeks.



