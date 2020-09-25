News

2020.09.25 11:22

Dutch minister in Vilnius voices support for Tikhanovskaya

Vaidotas Beniušis, BNS2020.09.25 11:22
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius, Lithuania. August 21, 2020.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius, Lithuania. August 21, 2020. / E. Blaževič/LRT

On Thursday, Dutch Foreign Minister Stefan Blok met with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaja in Vilnius and voiced his strong support for her aspiration to hold a new presidential election.

"I gave her full support of the Dutch government and the Dutch people in the struggle for the Belarusian people to have free and fair elections," Blok told reporters in Vilnius.

Speaking after his meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius, the Dutch minister underlined that his country's government does not recognise the election results in Belarus and backs sanctions against those responsible for violence and torture.

Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania due to pressure from the Belarusian authorities soon after Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in the August 9 presidential election.

Mass demonstrations in Belarus against Lukashenko have been ongoing for the past six weeks.

Read more: Lithuanian leaders, Tikhanovskaya condemn Lukashenko's inauguration

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius, Lithuania. August 21, 2020.
Svetlana Tikhanovkaya
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius, Lithuania. August 21, 2020.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius, Lithuania. August 21, 2020.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius, Lithuania. August 21, 2020.
1 / 3E. Blaževič/LRT
Svetlana Tikhanovkaya
Svetlana Tikhanovkaya
2 / 3AP
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius, Lithuania. August 21, 2020.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius, Lithuania. August 21, 2020.
3 / 3E. Blaževič/LRT
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius, Lithuania. August 21, 2020.
Svetlana Tikhanovkaya
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius, Lithuania. August 21, 2020.
# News# Politics# Baltics and the World

Most popular

Search