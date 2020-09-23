Coronavirus update: 73 new cases, second hospital among Covid-19 hotspots

Seventy-three new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Lithuania over Tuesday, the National Public Health Centre (NVSC) has reported.

Twelve of them were diagnosed in Šiauliai Hospital in northern Lithuania. Two more previously confirmed infections are linked to the cluster.

Radviliškis Hospital, also in north Lithuania, remains the biggest coronavirus cluster in the country with seven new cases confirmed on Tuesday. In all, the hotspot accounts for 74 known infections.

Eight of the new cases were confirmed in the town of Raseiniai, in central Lithuania, where a dozen infections were confirmed over the last few days.

Four of the new cases are students in one class of Kazys Grinius Progymnasium in Kaunas. All of them were in self-isolation after another classmate had been diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier.

Five other cases are linked to a cluster around the choir of the National Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Public health workers are still tracing the origins of eight new cases.

Three people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after returning from abroad: Belarus, Russia and Germany.

Lithuania's total coronavirus count currently stands at 3,932. Of them, 1,581 are active cases, while 2,246 people have recovered.

Nearly 16,000 people are currently in isolation. These include confirmed active cases, their close contacts and travellers who are subject to the 14-day self-quarantine requirement.

Eighty-seven Covid-19 patients have died in Lithuania so far, while 18 more people diagnosed with the virus have died of other causes.