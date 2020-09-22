Lithuanians advised to work from home whenever possible

Employers should allow their workers to do their jobs from home whenever possible, a health official says, as the coronavirus in Lithuania begins to spread in offices.

Lithuania saw a spike in new infections, reporting nearly 300 cases since last Friday.

The situation is under control, but the virus is spreading from weekend parties and family gatherings to offices and workplaces, said Rolanda Lingienė of the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

“We have clear, real-life examples of people engaging in a variety of activities, such as dancing and singing, after work and scores of people gathering and meeting someone they don’t normally interact with every day,” Lingienė said in a press release on Tuesday.

“All this leads to dozens of new infections being registered and the virus spreading to workplaces,” she added.

“Therefore, we recommend that employers allow employees to work remotely, if possible,” according to Lingienė.

Employers should also use a flexible “stay at home if you are sick” policy, she added.