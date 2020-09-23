Many jobs in Lithuania can be replaced by robots – study

Most new jobs created in Lithuania have an expiration date and might easily be replaced by robots, a study by ISM University of Management and Economics has found.

According to the ISM research, Lithuania’s industry is gradually becoming more automated, as robots replace the human workforce in new sectors.

“We analysed different Lithuanian regions in terms of increasing and decreasing numbers of vacancies. Then we took those vacancies and considered which jobs could be more easily replaced by robots,” Maik Huettinger, a professor at ISM, told LRT TV.

The research found that the extent of actual or potential robotisation across Lithuania was quite uneven. Based on the level and risk of automation, the researchers divided different municipalities into four categories: A, B, C, and D.

Neringa, Alytus, Šiauliai, and Vilnius district were in the A category, meaning that jobs there are most resilient to automation. Nine municipalities, including Klaipėda, Panevėžys, and Alytus, were in the C group. The resorts of Palanga and Birštonas ended up in the D category, with jobs most prone to robotisation.

Robots / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The Association of Lithuanian Municipalities said that disparities among different regions in Lithuania were due to unevenly distributed foreign investment. Unskilled jobs that could more easily be replaced by robots dominated in the municipalities that attracted less investment.

“The more creative the activity, the more secure the human position in it. The more unskilled and repetitive, the more vulnerable the job is,” Boguslavas Gruževskis, a professor researching job markets at Vilnius University, added.

But according to the Lithuanian robotics association, greater automation does not threaten human jobs. On the contrary, it could create more high-paid positions.

Boguslavas Gruževskis / E. Genys / LRT

“When we automate, we create other hard-to-replace positions, such as robot system operators and maintenance specialists. […] So the jobs change. Instead of low-paid jobs, we create additional better-paid positions,” Vytautas Kazlauskas, a member of the robotics association, said.

According to Gruževskis, however, there are no jobs that could not be replaced by computers in the future. To address the automation, the state must reform its education system and the economy, he said.

“Income inequality and differentiation will grow even more due to computerisation. Even now, profits go to the owners of capital, while people who do not directly participate in production become poor […]. Necessarily, we will need to introduce basic income,” the professor said.

Currently, there are five robots per 10,000 workers in Lithuania, compared to 332 in Germany. Only three percent of Lithuanian firms use such technology in their activities. Robot density in Lithuania is among the lowest in the EU.