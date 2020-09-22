Dancing stork kicks off Lithuania’s prep for FIFA Futsal World Cup

Lithuania has revealed its dancing stork mascot, nicknamed Ivartito, as the country gears up to host the FIFA Futsal World Cup championship in 2021.

Ivartito, which can be loosely translated as Goalito, danced around in the three host cities – Vilnius, Klaipėda, and Kaunas.

According to FIFA.com, “Ivartito is an advocate for the tournament and the sport, bringing openness and passion to everything he does”.

“We are very happy to share the rhythm and this good news after so many months of the pandemic,” Lithuanian Football Federation General Secretary Edgaras Stankevičius was quoted by FIFA.com

“Personally, I like the mascot a lot! Ivartito has come to Lithuania with his special dance, which we hope everyone will try,” he added.



See the dance video here.