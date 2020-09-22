Teenager on electric scooter killed in traffic accident in western Lithuania

A teenager on electric scooter was killed in a traffic accident in western Lithuania on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at around 8:00 in Slengiai, a village in Lithuania's western Klaipėda District, the police said.

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, was driving an electric scooter when he was hit by a car near a school. The 36-year-old driver was not intoxicated, according to the police.

The emergency team pronounced the teenager dead on the site of the accident.

There have been 38 traffic accidents involving electric scooters in Lithuania this year, the police said. One person died in these accidents and 38 people were injured.

The site of the accident / Paulius Selezniovas

The police note the traffic rules that concern drivers of electric scooters (as well as cyclists):

1. They must not ride on the street if there is a cycling lane.

2. They must not ride on highways.

3. They must keep at least one hand on the handlebar at all times.

4. They must not drive passengers unless there are special seats installed on the vehicle.

5. They must not transport cargo that obstructs driving.

6. Scooters and bikes must not be dragged by other vehicles.

7. Cyclists and scooter drivers must not ride holding onto other vehicles.

8. When crossing the street on a pedestrian crossing, they must get off the scooter or the bike and walk on foot.