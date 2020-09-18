Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 61 new cases, infections at two hospitals

Lithuania confirmed 61 new coronavirus cases over Thursday, according to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

One of the new cases has been linked to foreign travel, to the UK, while the rest are domestic infections.

Five cases included into the latest figure are employees of a hospital in Radviliškis, a town in northern Lithuania. The NVSCo said it had information about 23 more positive Covid-19 tests linked to the hospital, but they still need to be confirmed and will be included into tomorrow's statistic. The hospital has been instructed not to admit new patients.

Another hospital, in Raseiniai, is also a coronavirus cluster with five new infections confirmed on Thursday. In all, seven cases of Covid-19 are linked to the hospital.

Four new cases in Vilnius have been linked to the Gabija Progymnasium. In all, 19 infections have been confirmed at the school.

Moreover, seven new clusters have been identified on Thursday, the NVSC said.

Fifteen of the new cases have yet to be traced to known sources of infection. One of them is a teacher at two schools in the western town of Marijampolė. This has led to 276 students and staff members being isolated.

In all, Lithuania has confirmed 3,565 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. At the moment, 1,283 are active cases, while 2,181 infected people have already recovered.

Eighty-seven people have died from the coronavirus. The last casualty was reported last Saturday in a Kaunas hospital.

Currently, 8,096 people are in isolation. The number includes confirmed active cases, their close contacts and travellers subject to self-quarantine requirements.