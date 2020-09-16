Lithuania to ease visa procedures for Belarusians

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry plans to facilitate visa issuance for Belarusian citizens.

According to the ministry, as of September 21, Belarusians be able to apply for the Lithuanian visa under the same rules as the citizens of Australia, Japan, the UK, the US, Canada, New Zealand and South Korea.

Belarusians will be able to get the visa for six months, as long as they can provide proof of adequate financial resources to cover living expenses for three months.

Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius says Lithuania's diplomatic service is capable of ensuring a smooth and swift visa issuance process without bureaucratic and administrative obstacles.

Interior Minister Rita Tamašunienė says that, with faster visa procedures, the Migration Department will start processing requests by skilled specialists before they arrive in Lithuania.

“The most important thing right now is to ensure smooth implementation of the procedures,” Tamašunienė said.

The facilitated visa issuance procedure should remain in place until March 21, 2021.

A number of Belarusian businesses have expressed interest in moving their operations to Lithuania, the government's investment promotion agency Invest Lithuania said.

