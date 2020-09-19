Lithuania ‘standing up for what Europe should’. Interview with German ambassador Sonn

With Vilnius becoming a vocal advocate for the Belarusian people, it is “standing up for what Europe should”, according to German Ambassador to Lithuania Matthias Sonn.

In an hour-long interview with LRT.lt, Sonn talks Belarus, Germany, and his new life in Lithuania.

You have been working here in Lithuania for a year now. How are the relations between the two countries?

There is a high degree of like-mindedness between Lithuania and Germany, regarding most international questions.

There are very few if any points of contention, where Germany and Lithuania don’t agree. And what matters most, there are such close common interests between Germany and Lithuania. And this is perhaps best and easiest illustrated by rotating, but permanently rotating presence of German troops within NATO’s eFP battlegroup, which Germany is leading.

This is unique, no German troops are dislocated anywhere else in NATO. And these links and our common European interests make the relationship uniquely close. And that makes working for an ambassador a pleasure.

Lithuania’s former president Grybauskaitė enjoyed very close, even personal relations with German chancellor Merkel. Now we have a new president and Merkel will also step down. Do you see the relations deteriorating?

At this point, I need to quote the German statesman Bismarck, who famously said that “countries and states don’t have friends, they have interests”.

Germany and Lithuania have common interests and the personal relations between political leaders are very important, but they develop over time through the working of these common interests, [while] working together.

And this is how these relations are being built. This is not a love at first sight thing or whatever. Good cooperation, close understanding creates trust and the trust then makes for a close relationship.

German Ambassador to Lithuania Matthias Sonn. / E. Blaževič/LRT

You already mentioned the defence part of relations, but are you also personally involved in the cultural events, developing economic ties?

I can say that Lithuania is very well placed in this competition, because Invest Lithuania is a very effective and a very able agency. Since coming here I have seen two cases where that made the difference, where Lithuania got a German investment over other two European countries, because Invest Lithuania di a better job.

And what about culture, you have a German institute working here in Vilnius as well?

Well, again Germany’s and Lithuania’s cultural relationship goes back centuries, as you know. There is a certain degree of Prussian history in parts of Lithuania. And I think there was a time when Lithuanian literature needed to be printed in Prussia, because it was not allowed, suppressed in Lithuania itself.

[...] I am very happy to have a good German culture institute and have a very active Lithuanian cultural presence in Berlin through the embassy

here. It is more a matter of actually producing something together, making cultural events together, than the usual presentation of one’s culture to impress the other side. It is closer than that.

Some critics say that the German army is very underfunded, the military is missing equipment, soldiers. On the other hand we have German soldiers here in the eFP battalion. What would be your response?

[...] We are and have been for the past few years increasing our defense efforts. We have not yet reached the 2 percent of GDP goal, that was defined in the NATO summit in 2014.

But on the other hand, I could think of quite a lot of other NATO members, which are below the German level of defence spending.

Secondly, the fixation on the 2 percent goal itself is misleading. Germany is strengthening its defence capacity and capabilities year on year.

Regarding its defence presence in Lithuania, rest assured that Germany’s defence capacity [...] is well [able] to deploy one fully equipped battalion to a NATO ally country to help with defence.

NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission in Lithuania has been reinforced by Germany's Air Force Eurofighters / Ministry of Defence

Is Germany looking to be a leader in solving the Belarus crisis?

Germany highly appreciates the leadership that Lithuania has immediately taken when this crisis broke out in Belarus.

Germany highly appreciates and is grateful for [...] Lithuania offering shelter to Belarusian politicians, who were forced out of the country by the autocratic regime.

For us, it is an example, again, for something that is important within the EU. Smaller member states can take effective leadership if they take a convincing principled position and if it is obvious that they are acting not in their national self-interest, but that they are standing up for what Europe should stand for.

And this is the way Lithuania’s actions are seen and appreciated in Berlin.

German media reported that Berlin opposes sanctions on Alexander Lukashenko. Do you personally talk with Lithuanian officials about these sanctions and about German government’s position?

Most of these exchanges are happening in Brussels, that’s where it is negotiated. But of course, even on a very informal level, you know, I have friends in Lithuania, in Lithuanian Foreign Ministry and, of course, one talks how to best calibrate and target sanctions, so that they are effective where they should be effective without harming the population of Belarus or the people we want to help.

This is a debate that is ongoing, but the real point here is that Germany and Lithuania are massively in favour of targeted, individual sanctions. And that Germany and Lithuania on the other hand are not in favour of broader economic sanctions.

Moving on to Alexei Navalny’s poisoning. Why did Germany step up and requested to treat him? And where do you think this whole story might take us?

[...] We see him as a figure who stands up against overwhelming odds for European values. And again, a little bit like Lithuania, we want to be seen to stand up for European values even where this may imply a certain political cost.

It would have been unthinkable to reject a request for Mr Navalny to be treated in Berlin. The German public would not have understood it and would not have tolerated that. This is a basic form of European decency and this is not the first time, but you know that the German specialists have clearly identified the use of a nerve agent to poison Mr Navalny. And the reaction is according.

Berlin / AP

Recently there was an anniversary to the decision by Germany to open its doors to migrants coming to Europe. Does Germany think it was the right decision and is Germany willing to take the leadership in solving future European questions even if they are painful?

You may allow me perhaps to do something that ambassadors don’t do normally, to start my answer with a very personal remark. I am proud that my country took that line in 2015 as a citizen of Germany.

Look back to the last century, when Germany was the country, in the middle of the century roughly, when my country brought unheard misery over all of Europe and produced millions of refugees all over the continent, including 12 million Germans, who had to come into Germany from areas that expelled them.

And compared to that, to see Germany [be] seen [by many] as their last best hope. I think that is something I can be proud of.

Now, migration is always a divisive issue. Societies never uniformly welcome larger streams of migration, this is not a German specific thing. You follow the discussion in your own country.

And in Germany there is a debate now about whether the Federal Chancellor’s prediction in 2015 was “wir schaffen das” – we will manage this. Five years later sociologists, economists, journalists looked if this had actually come about. And guess what, the answer was yes.

[...] You can think of more than one country, where an anti-migration stance has won elections. And other countries where this has not been the case.

And I am quite glad that Germany is among the latter.

But do you see some far-right resurgence in Germany and broadly in Europe. Or the pandemic might have actually sunk all the populist movements?

Hard to assess. I think yes, there has been a rise in anti-migration populist votes in several countries, including Germany. And no, it has not lasted, it has not been sustainable.

And yes, the pandemic might sort of overlay these issues in the minds of many voters. If you just look at the polling results, the German federal government is more popular, the parties that carry the government and in particular the federal chancellor herself, are more popular.

Because they are credited with a sensible management of this pandemic crisis. So good governance is obviously appreciated.



