Thirty Lithuanian schools affected by coronavirus

Staff and students in thirty Lithuanian schools and education institutions have been affected by the coronavirus. Forty-three people are ill with Covid-19 and 561 have been forced to self-isolate.

The infected people include 34 children, six teachers, and three staff members, according to Daiva Razmuvienė from the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

Vilnius Gabija Progymnasium has been the only school so far to see an internal spread of the coronavirus. In all other education institutions, students and teachers got infected after coming in contact with confirmed cases of the virus outside the school.

At Vilnius Gabija Progymnasium, eight people have tested positive for Covid-19, and 100 students and around 20 teachers are in isolation, Razmuvienė said. As a result of the outbreak, parts of the school will switch to remote teaching, BNS reported on Monday.

