Exiled Belarusian archbishop thanks Lithuania for support

On Sunday, exiled Belarusian archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz thanked Lithuania for supporting the Belarusian people.

Kondrusiewicz, who studied at the Kaunas Priest Seminary in Lithuania, openly criticised the Belarusian regime’s repressions against protesters and was subsequently banned from re-entering the country.

He spoke during a sermon at the Great Indulgence Feast in Šiluva, a site of Catholic pilgrimage in Lithuania. Kondrusiewicz is currently staying in Poland.

“I want to use the opportunity to thank you for your support,” Kondrusiewicz said. “We live in different countries and speak different languages, but we are all descendants of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. The great and rich history, cultural and spiritual connections, as well as common families, unite us.”

Kaunas archbishop Kęstutis Kėvalas said that Lithuanian bishops invited Kondrusiewicz to deliver a sermon at the largest in Lithuania Great Indulgence Feast as a sign of support to the Belarusian people.

“We follow the events [in Belarus] because the Catholic population there is even larger than in Lithuania. It is important to pray for them and support them in this way,” Kėvalas said.

Kondrusiewicz angered the Belarusian regime when he publicly condemned OMON forces after they locked protesters inside a Catholic church. The archbishop did not agree to talk to journalists in Lithuania, as he still awaits a decision about re-entering Belarus.



