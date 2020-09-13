Coronavirus update: 92 new cases in Lithuania over weekend

Thirty-nine new coronavirus cases were reported in Lithuania on Sunday, in addition to 53 new infections reported on Saturday, the biggest daily increase since mid-April.

One person died of Covid-19 on Saturday. According to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC), the person was in their 60s and had other health conditions. The person had been hospitalised in Kaunas since early August.

In all, Lithuania has confirmed 3,335 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Of them, 1,165 are active cases, while 2,070 people have recovered.

Eighty-seven people died of Covid-19 in the country.