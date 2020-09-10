Twenty-one schools in Lithuania affected by coronavirus

Twenty-one schools across Lithuania have had at least one student or staff member diagnosed with the coronavirus, a public health official said on Thursday.

As a result, 318 students and teachers have been instructed to self-isolate and some schools have decided to switch to remote teaching.

Two students from schools in Vilnius, Gabija Progymnasium and Martynas Mažvydas Progymnasium, recently tested positive for Covid-19, according to Rolanda Lingienė of the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

“We now have a total of 21 educational establishments [affected by the coronavirus], including two pre-schools,” Lingienė told reporters.

At the moment, 18 schoolkids and seven staff members, including three teachers, are ill with Covid-19, she said.

Two coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Martynas Mažvydas Progymnasium, with the first one reported on Sunday. The two cases are unrelated, according to the NVSC.

Rolanda Lingienė / E. Blaževič/LRT

Meanwhile, Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga said there was no cause to panic.

He said that some affected schools decided to switch entirely to remote teaching.

“I would like to urge people not to panic, since schools had to work out procedures for how to separate student flows,” he said. This makes it possible keep some students attending live classes without the risk of the coronavirus spreading further.

School students are not required to wear facemasks in classes, he added, but that might change if the epidemiological situation gets worse.

Lithuania reported 36 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.