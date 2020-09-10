Coronavirus update: 36 new infections in Lithuania, peak number of active cases

Lithuania reported 36 new coronavirus infections on Thursday morning. The country currently has 1,070 active cases of Covid-19, the biggest number since the start of the pandemic.

Two of the new cases are police officers in Raseiniai, western Lithuania. Public health officials could not trace the infections to any known sources and the police station is treated as a new cluster, the National Public Health Centre (NVSC) reported.

Another newly identified cluster is the pharmaceutical company Limedika, based in Kaunas County. Two people in the company tested positive for Covid-19.

Two more cases have been linked to an outbreak in a military unit in western Lithuania, the Grand Duke Kęstutis Battalion, which currently accounts for 38 confirmed infections.

Ten of the newly diagnosed cases could not be traced to any known sources, according to the NVSC.

Three people tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from abroad: Moldova, Italy and Ukraine.

So far, Lithuania has confirmed 3,199 coronavirus infections, including 1,070 active cases and 2,030 recoveries.

Eighty-six people have died from Covid-19 in the country.

At the moment, 7,074 people are in quarantine. They include confirmed cases, their closed contacts and travelers subject to self-isolation rules.