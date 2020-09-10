Lithuania to shorten self-isolation time next week

Lithuania will cut self-isolation time for people returning from abroad to 10 days, Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga said on Thursday.

"We are planning to have the new rule in place on September 15," he told LRT RADIO.

Currently, people returning from countries affected by the coronavirus must go into isolation for two weeks.

People would still need to get tested for Covid-19 before leaving self-isolation, according to Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis. The government is set to define the exact procedure next week.



