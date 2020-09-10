Lithuania’s chronic problem – tuberculosis rate still among EU’s highest

While the coronavirus has monopolised public attention, another disease, tuberculosis, remains one of the biggest unsolved health problems in Lithuania.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55,000 people in Europe had tuberculosis (TB) in 2017. In Lithuania, there were 1,378 confirmed TB cases in 2017, 1,145 in 2018, and 1,058 in 2019.

Although the situation in the country is improving, the change is too slow to catch up with other countries. Based on the number of TB infections per 100,000 people, Lithuania is the second most-affected country in Europe after Romania.

According to Kęstutis Miškinis, a pulmonologist at Santaros Clinic, the Lithuanian society is not educated enough about tuberculosis, which leads to ignorance among patients and spread of the disease.

“At first, the patient feels TB symptoms, but they disappear after some treatment. Then, socially irresponsible people stop the treatment completely and infect others,” Miškinis said.

TB patients must stay in hospitals until they cease producing bacteria and can finish their treatment at home. It takes at least six months for a patient to be cured. According to Miškinis, some patients develop drug resistance and their treatment could take up to three or four years.

Tuberculosis / AP

The doctor explained that the infection spreads through air droplets that TB patients exhale while “breathing, talking, singing, coughing, or sneezing”. The greatest risk to inhale the bacteria is in small enclosed spaces, such as elevators.

Tuberculosis causes respiratory difficulties, such as long-term coughing, shortness of breath, and chest pains. Other symptoms include fever, fatique, and loss of weight.

The disregard of TB in Lithuania became even more worrying amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is a matter of great concern, according to Miškinis.

“The impression is that there are only two problems in Lithuania: alcohol control and Covid-19. All other issues are secondary,” the doctor said.

According to Miškinis, it is necessary to mobilise efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but “lives of those who die from other diseases are no less important”. TB would not be an issue in Lithuania if it received at least a share of the attention that the Ministry of Health pays to the coronavirus, he added.

For the situation to improve, he said, the government must encourage people with TB symptoms to get tested and receive treatment, because the disease spreads when it is undetected and ignored.