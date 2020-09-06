Coronavirus update: 79 new cases of Covid-19 in Lithuania over weekend

Lithuania’s health authorities confirmed 36 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and 43 on Sunday.

The total number of infections now stands at 3,083. As of Sunday morning, 1,030 people are still ill with the novel coronavirus and 1,954 have recovered.

Twenty-five of the new cases confirmed on Sunday are linked to existing clusters. Thirty-three people became ill after coming in contact with an infected person, while circumstances surrounding nine new cases are currently unclear.

Some 6,047 people are currently in self-isolation.