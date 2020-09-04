No self-isolation required for Lithuanians crossing into Latvia for now

People travelling to Latvia from Estonia and Lithuani will not need to self-isolate for at least another week, according to the Latvian government.

On Friday, the infection rate of Covid-19 in Estonia and Lithuania has reached more than 16 cases per 100,000 people. The three Baltic states require travellers to self-isolate for two weeks when arriving form countries with a number above 16.

Lithuania's current cumulative 14-day rate per 100,000 people stands at 16.1, and is 16.4 in Estonia.

Latvian Health Minister Ilze Viņķele said Estonia and Lithuania made every attempt to maintain the freedom of movement between the Baltic states – the so-called travel bubble – for at least another week.

Read more: Covid-19 rates grow in Estonia and Lithuania, exceed Latvia’s self-isolation threshold