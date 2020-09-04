Views of neighbours matter to Belarusians, activist Latushko says in Vilnius

The views of neighbours matter a lot to Belarusians, Pavel Latushko, from the presidium of the Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council, said in Vilnius on Friday.

Latushko said his trips to Poland and Lithuania were aimed at providing first-hand information about the developments in Belarus.

"As a member of the presidium of the Coordinating Council, which was practically formed at Belarusian society's initiative, I have the goal of informing you about what is happening in Belarus, about the deep political crisis that Belarus is going through," he said.



"I want to give first-hand information about the real situation in Belarus not only to our neighbors, but also to EU member states".

According to Latushko, Lithuania, Poland or the European Union could act as mediators if the Belarusian society established dialogue with the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

"It's very important for us to hear your voice and your views on what is happening in Belarus," the opposition activist told reporters after meeting Lithuanian MPs.

“If we start a dialogue, the role of mediators – with the agreement of domestic political forces, of course – is very important to find a peaceful solution to the situation, without the force that has unfortunately been used," he added.

Latushko said that the political crisis in Belarus was first and foremost an internal affair of the country.

"[The] solution depends on Belarusian society and the current government," he said.

“We are making every effort to persuade the authorities to sit down at the negotiating table and make swift, clear and responsible decisions so that violence in our country ends, protests stop and everything goes according to the law and the Constitution".

