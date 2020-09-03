Lithuania's president to call for European response to Navalny's poisoning

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda says he will suggest a European response to the recent poisoning of the Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny at the upcoming European Council meeting.

The government in Germany, where Navalny is being treated, recently announced that he was poisoned with Novichok, a nerve agent developed in Russia.

“Lithuania will be among the countries that will be raising this issue as it is extremely important, especially in connection to what is happening in Belarus now,” President Nausėda told journalists in Vilnius on Thursday, adding that Europe's reaction was “fairly tough”.

“We are speaking about a tough position on Russia,” he said, since evidence points to “the top government level” being behind the attempt on Navalny's life.

The German government reported on Wednesday that tests done at a special military laboratory confirmed that Navalny was poisoned “with a chemical nerve-paralyzing substance from the Novichok group”.

“It shows cynicism and disrespect for human life” of the Russian government, according to Nausėda.

“It definitely reminds of the worst Stalinist times when they used to say ‘no man, no problem’,” he added.