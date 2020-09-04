LRT English Newsletter: Baltic travel bubble bursts?

LRT English Newsletter – September 4, 2020

After much fanfare, the Baltic travel bubble is set to burst on Friday. Lithuania may reach an average of 16 infections per 100,000 people in the past two weeks, meaning the closest holiday destination for most Lithuanians would be off the books – residents and nationals crossing over to Latvia may need to self-isolate as of Friday.

This, among other restrictions, is killing the country’s tourism sector, according to business representatives, who say they’re fighting for survival. According to the country’s health officials, Lithuania’s daily infection count has reached the dreary levels of April. Although, most cases are linked to known clusters. The government, meanwhile, said the two-week isolation requirement might be shorted to seven days. The decision is due to be taken next week.

Now, arrivals only from four countries in Europe can avoid the two-week isolation period: Estonia, Finland, Hungary and Latvia. An updated list, which comes into effect on Monday, will be released later on Friday. Starting in October, meanwhile, you can catch a new flight connection to Norway’s Bergen.



NO THRILL DRILLS



Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko said NATO was “seriously stirring'' and put most of the country’s military on combat readiness. Nonsense, assured Lithuanian and NATO officials, and said it was a move by the regime to deflect attention from the brutal crackdown on protesters.

Now, amid the yearly large-scale military drills and the planned deployment of an American armoured battalion in Lithuania, Vilnius informed Minsk counterparts that the drills pose no threat to Belarus.



NO MORE AKROPOLIS



You can’t beat people in Minsk and then pop over the border to Lithuania to shop at Akropolis in Vilnius, said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius. As Lithuania imposed national sanctions on the regime in Belarus, Minsk said it would respond in kind, putting the Baltics “in their place”.

Now, Lithuania and Estonia are pushing for an EU-wide action to target Lukashenko personally. Although he was blacklisted by the Baltic states, EU sanctions may avoid targeting the Belrusian autocrat.



BE DECENT



And the support Lithuania is showing to Belarusian protesters has allegedly “overstepped all decency”, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He didn’t define “decency”, though. In any case, his Lithuanian counterpart Linkevičius said the country “will help people of Belarus whose safety is in danger”. So far, 64 Belarusians fleeing persecution have been granted the “humanitarian exception” to enter Lithuania.

Several initiatives are also in the works, including facilitating online visa applications, helping find jobs and education, and also spearheading an initiative to establish an EU fund. Belarusian tech companies facing internet outages and protracted unrest have also been eyeing Lithuania for a potential move.



DIVE INTO KEBAB



Kebabs have taken over Lithuania – there’s hardly a village in the country without a kiosk offering a rotating spit of meat. Over time, the humble kebab morphed into a truly Lithuanian take on the classic dish. Take a deep dive into the kebab here.



EU MOBILITY



Lithuania is set to challenge the controversial mobility package in the European Court of Justice. The most contentious provision requires trucks to return to their country of registration at regular intervals, which businesses say would cut into Lithuania’s logistics sector. The country’s officials are also saying the provision goes against the bloc’s plan to cut down green-house emissions. Meanwhile, labour representatives have welcomed the mobility package, which they say would improve drivers’ working conditions.



NEO-NAZI TRIAL



A neo-Nazi admitted to attempting a terror attack in Vilnius last year. On October 6, 2019, he planted an improvised explosive device outside the offices of Western Union in Vilnius. The police said at the time the device was primed to go off in daytime when there would have been people present in the building. He is facing four years in prison.



EDITOR’S PICKS:



– Should you ditch your apartment in the city and head to the pastures? It may depend on how you measure your life quality, experts say. More here.



– Vilnius has launched a Roma integration programme aimed at reducing stigmatisation, as well as improving access to education, healthcare, and jobs.

– Remember the whole Open Beach and ‘good morals’ saga? Well, it came down to a deflated conclusion when the beach was finally dismantled – as planned.

– As the daily Covid-19 infection count keeps climbing, what did Lithuania learn during the first wave of the pandemic? Daiva Repečkaitė investigates.

– In an interview with LRT TV, Belarus’ exiled presidential candidate Svetlana Tykhanovskaya said Crimea was a divisive issue in the country. Read the full interview here.

– What happened to the statues of Lenin and Stalin? An American photographer sets out to find out.

Would you like to contribute to LRT English? Please send your suggestions, submissions, and pitches to english@lrt.lt

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Justinas Šuliokas