No restrictions on Lithuanian nightlife yet

The Lithuanian government decided on Wednesday not to limit working hours of bars and nightclubs yet. However, the measure can be introduced in the future to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said after the cabinet meeting that the government would draft safety regulations over this week for nighttime entertainment venues. If they can ensure proper adherence to safety rules, the government will not limit working hours, he suggested.

“We have decided that, by Monday, business associations will meet with the Health Ministry and the Economy Ministry to look for solutions how to ensure safety without bans or restrictions on activities of these businesses,” Skvernelis told reporters.

Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga suggested last week that bars and nightclubs might not be allowed to work past midnight. According to him, it would otherwise be impossible to make sure that people observe social distancing rules or wear masks.

The Lithuanian Association of Bars and Cafes and the Nightlife Alliance of Vilnius have said that restricting working hours would be discriminatory against their industry. They have argued that only individual businesses that fail to observe safety rules should be put under restrictions, not the entire industry.