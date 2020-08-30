Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 64 new cases over weekend

Thirty-five new coronavirus cases were reported in Lithuania on Sunday, in addition to 29 confirmed on Saturday.

As of Saturday, Lithuania's coronavirus infection rate had risen to 16.4 new cases per 100,000 people over the preceding 14 days.

In all, Lithuania has confirmed 2,874 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. At the moment, 938 people are considered active cases, while 1,834 have recovered.

Thirty-five people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far.

Nearly 5,000 people are currently in self-isolation. These include people diagnosed with the coronavirus, those who have been in contact with known cases and travelers subject to the self-quarantine requirement after coming from abroad.