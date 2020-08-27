Coronavirus update: 36 new cases, clusters at beauty salon and logistics company grow

Thirty-six new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed over the past 24 hours, the Lithuanian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Twenty-seven people have become ill after coming into contact with those already infected. Circumstances surrounding eight new case are currently unclear. One person in Lithuania contracted the virus in the United Kingdom.

Seven of the new cases are linked to a breakout at the company Intersurgical that produces medical equipment. In total, 16 cases have been linked to the cluster.

Two new cases are linked to the music festival PravalFestas, which took place in Prienai Region, central Lithuania, on August 15–16. Seven cases in total are now linked to the cluster.

Two foreign nationals working at a logistics company in Kaunas Region have also become infected. In total, 26 cases are linked to the cluster at the company.

One of the new cases is linked to the outbreak at a beauty salon in Kaunas, raising the total number of infections within the cluster to 13.

In all, 862 people are still ill with the virus and 1,802 have recovered. Some 4,097 people are currently in isolation. Eighty-five people have died of Covid-19 and another 13 coronavirus-infected patients have died of other causes.

The country has since June 1 registered 179 cases of coronavirus infection contracted abroad. A total of 623,841 tests have been carried out in Lithuania so far, including 5,436 over the past 24 hours