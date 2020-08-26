Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 32 new cases

Thirty-two new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Lithuania over the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Centre reported on Wednesday morning.

Twenty-one of the new cases have been traced to existing clusters or confirmed infections. Six people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after returning from abroad and five more infections have yet to be traced.

Two people in Klaipėda County are believed to have been infected with the coronavirus in Albania. Others were diagnosed after returning from Cyprus, Ukraine, Germany and Switzerland.

Four of the cases confirmed on Tuesday have been linked to an outbreak in a choir, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 24.

Moreover, one new case has been traced to Adform Kiemelis, a venue in central Kaunas. It is the 57th infection linked to the cluster.

Adform Kiemelis, an events venue in central Kaunas that has been linked to 57 coronavirus infections / BNS

Another case in Kaunas concerns a foreign national employed at a local logistics company. The company has been linked to 24 confirmed coronavirus cases.

In all, Lithuania has confirmed 2,726 cases of the coronavirus, of which 834 remain active cases.

So far, 85 people have died from Covid-19 in the country.